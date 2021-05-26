New vendors sought for Redlands’ Saturday morning farmers’ market

San Bernardino County plans to hold “Fire and Ice Cream” events where residents can receive vaccinations. The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county’s Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through streets where the county will provide the free treats and vaccinations. No appointment is necessary. “‘Fire and Ice Cream’­ is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re happy to do this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks.”