Space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its single best trading day on Monday, after its successful spaceflight test. Its oft-delayed test flight finally reached its pre-ordained altitude after its December attempt was cut short. As a result, analysts were quick to jump on Virgin’s bandwagon and have hiked its price targets by over 50%. However, it all seems too rushed, as SPCE stock has a lot to prove before investors can get serious about it again.