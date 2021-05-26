newsbreak-logo
Paul Desmond & Modern Jazz Quartet on Live From The Jazz Lounge

Cover picture for the articleProgram #58 (May 30 at 8:00pm) Paul Desmond & Modern Jazz Quartet – Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet (1971/1983) Paul Desmond and the Modern Jazz Quartet recorded live at the Town Hall Theatre in New York City on December 25, 1971. Performers include:. Paul Desmond – alto saxophone.

52 Jazz Tracks for 2021 (20. ‘Angel’ – Gil Evans, Live at the Royal Festival Hall London 1978)

The 20th of Jon Turney’s weekly selection (introduced HERE) has one soloist serving two masters brilliantly. For once, the date is actually in the title of the recording – it genuinely seemed a historic event. It’s almost a souvenir: I had been blown away by the same band in Manchester on one of the vanishingly rare nights jazz was heard at the Free Trade Hall. Everything about the record was wonderful but this opening track stood out.
PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 5/16/2021

Good morning to all and welcome to another edition of the SMJS. We have a really nice lineup of tunes to get you day started on the Right Note ! Enjoy. Rahsaan Barber/Panic Point/Mosaic/Jazz Music City/2021. Jennifer Wharton/La Otra Mano/Not A Novelty/Sunnyside/2021. Jim Snidero/Who Can I Turn To/Live A the...
KT Reeder: 2021 Jazz

Jazz has always defied convention, its improvisational nature eliciting as much opprobrium as ovation. Ironically, given the libertarian philosophy that underpins it, those who play, critique or listen aren't always so receptive to change, to boundaries being forced, to new territory being mapped out. Remember, there were many who didn't dig bebop at first, many others who decried the free jazz movement pioneered by Ornette Coleman, and still more who baulked at fusion. All have since been accepted as seminal movements within the evolving history of the genre.
5 Classical Pieces Influenced By Jazz

The influence of jazz runs through many kinds of music, including music written by composers working in the classical world. For many American composers, especially, jazz was a welcome jolt of life that gave them an exciting new musical language rooted in their own country. We play a lot of...
Orphy Robinson, Vijay Iyer Trio and Zakir Hussain for the EFG London Jazz Festival’s full live return

The UK's biggest jazz festival returns this autumn with in-person shows planned across the capital. The EFG London Jazz Festival is set to make a full return to in-person concerts this autumn, running from Friday 12 to Sunday 21 November at venues across the capital. The event’s successful move into the digital domain and livestreaming last year will continue, but the organisers plan it as an add-on to full capacity concerts. With the Southbank Centre announcing its full reopening from 17 May, the first tranche of names revealed are all at the multi-venue Thames-side location and include a wide selection of UK and international artists.
String quartet to perform live

WINTER HARBOR — Works by Verdi and Borodin will be performed live by a string quartet, including Anatole Wieck, Ryu Mitsuhashi, Sasha Zaburdaeva and Joachim Woitun, at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Hammond Hall. Hosted by the Winter Harbor Music Festival, the in-person concert also may be streamed. Latvian-born,...
Count Basie Orchestra director talks jazz and live performances

The legendary William James “Count” Basie enjoyed a keen eye for talent and greatness. Over the years, the New Jersey-born icon enlisted legends like Billie Holiday, Joe Jones and Sweets Edison to perform in The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra. Formed in 1935, The Count Basie Orchestra has proven the benchmark...
Live Jazz Concerts Return To The Nash In June 2021

Live/in-person jazz concerts will resume at The Nash, the leading jazz club and educational center in Phoenix. Dennis Rowland and Diana Lee will be the first concert held at the venue, after over 14 months of closure. Beginning in June, live jazz concerts will resume at The Nash, the leading...
Join the BMCC Jazz or Guitar Ensemble

We're back! Fall 2021 will include in person ensembles in the BMCC Music Department . Are you a musician, guitarist, drummer, bass player, pianist, or horn player? Can you sing jazz standards? Can you improvise? Do you want to advance your abilities? Do you want to join other like-minded musicians for weekly rehearsals, leading to performances as a group, solo and collaborations with other BMCC ensembles?
“Speakeasy Mondays” Jazz Show

Tabard Theatre and The Nineteen Jazz orchestra present “Speakeasy Mondays” a swinging evening of all your favorite jazz standards. Featuring Gus Kambietz on bass, Kirk Tamura on keys, and a guest percussionist to be announced. The all-acoustic trio will focus on “The Great American Songbook” —the period of music spanning from 1920s to 1960s that encompasses the songwriting of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, and so many more. These beloved songs are woven into the fabric of the American consciousness, having been recorded countless times by the great jazz vocalists of the 20th and 21st century—icons such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé to name just a few.
In the liner notes to this recording, veteran Latin pop singer Rubén Blades explains that Salswing! is meant as a demonstrative statement: About his own ability to grow beyond being a Panamanian singer, to show that musicians can speak to an audience beyond their own nationality, and to celebrate the stellar chops of the Roberto Delgado Orquesta backing him.
Uneasy Turbulence From Vijay Iyer’s Jazz Piano Trio

With Vijay Iyer, categories-be-damned is an operative slogan, for he is perfectly at home blending, bending, and paraphrasing a bewildering variety of genres. On his latest release, Uneasy (ECM), though, he tries to distill the essences of a number of his compositions from over the last 20 years into a genre-specific, acoustic jazz piano trio format.
Eddie Duran: Jazz Guitarist

Guitarist Eddie Duran was best known as a member of vibist Cal Tjader's groups from 1954 forward and in pianist. Vince Guaraldi's ensembles from 1962 onward. What all three musicians had in common was a San Francisco upbringing and marvelous musical taste. Unlike Tjader, Guaraldi and Dave Brubeck, another Bay Area native, Duran preferred to work as a sideman and accompanist, since work in that capacity was plentiful. A licensed barber, he also liked to stick around the Bay Area, accompanying many jazz artists who passed through the city. In the late 1940s and early '50s, he performed with his brothers, Manny and Carlos. By the late 1950s, he played in the CBS Radio Orchestra in San Francisco on radio station KQW. Duran then toured with Benny Goodman in the 1970s and early '80s.
The Concert ‘That Saved Jazz’: Paul Whiteman And The 1920s Jazz Age Rage

Today, the 1920s seem a romantic and irresponsible time when a generation embraced life and living in a decade-long party that was only stopped short by the stock market crash of 1929. The so-called ‘Jazz Age’ was an era when the new media came of age with newspapers, magazines and newsreel shorts celebrating wild dance parties, fast cars and ‘flappers’ – young women who defied convention by insisting on enjoying life on the same terms as men.
Lizz Wright On Mountain Stage

Georgia native Lizz Wright is a rising star of contemporary jazz music, but when she visited Mountain Stage in 2010, Wright took a musical turn to celebrate her gospel roots instead. Host Larry Groce called Wright one of the greatest vocalists to ever guest on the show. By her second...
“Beyond Jazz” Concert in Lewis Park

Bring your picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs to a relaxing evening of music at the Beyond Jazz concert, performed by members of the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival and hosted by the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) on Sun., June 6 at 5 p.m. in Lewis Park between High St. and Church St. in the Village of Warwick.
Chris Hopkins Meets the Jazz Kangaroos

The expat American is joined by three Australians, at least some of them also resident in Europe, who for this album take the title “Jazz Kangaroos”. They are George Washingmachine on violin, David Blenkhorn on guitar, and Mark Elton on bass. They were recorded live in Wasserburg Haus Kemnade in Hattingen, Germany, and the feel of a candlelit café on summer night permeates the album. How my imagination compares to the reality I can’t say, but the audience is polite and the mastering excellent.
Griffon String Quartet to Present Three Live Concerts

) – Midsummer’s Music’s resident string quartet, the Griffon String Quartet, presents its first live, in-person concerts in 14 months starting Saturday, May 29. The pay-what-you-can program will feature Joseph Haydn’s Baryton Trio No. 101 in C Major, Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos’ String Trio w.460, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Divertimento K.563 Allegro movement, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s symphonic String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No.1.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns for concert with live audience

For the first time since the pandemic separated bands from their fans, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band featuring Charlie Gabriel will perform before a live audience in New Orleans. The band’s landmark showroom at 726 St. Peter Street in the French Quarter remains closed but the group will perform two limited-capacity shows at Tipitina’s on Saturday, June 12, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.