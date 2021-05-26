Paul Desmond & Modern Jazz Quartet on Live From The Jazz Lounge

Guitarist Eddie Duran was best known as a member of vibist Cal Tjader's groups from 1954 forward and in pianist. Vince Guaraldi's ensembles from 1962 onward. What all three musicians had in common was a San Francisco upbringing and marvelous musical taste. Unlike Tjader, Guaraldi and Dave Brubeck, another Bay Area native, Duran preferred to work as a sideman and accompanist, since work in that capacity was plentiful. A licensed barber, he also liked to stick around the Bay Area, accompanying many jazz artists who passed through the city. In the late 1940s and early '50s, he performed with his brothers, Manny and Carlos. By the late 1950s, he played in the CBS Radio Orchestra in San Francisco on radio station KQW. Duran then toured with Benny Goodman in the 1970s and early '80s.