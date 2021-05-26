Evil: 5 Things To Remember Before Season 2
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I don't know if you realize this, but it's been a looooong time since we were last able to watch Evil on CBS. The freshman drama which dealt in conspiracies, the Catholic church, and maybe some real demonic forces of, well, evil, thrilled viewers right out of the gate and was renewed for Season 2 about a month after its premiere. But, the Season 1 finale aired all the way back in January 2020, meaning that many of the twists, turns and possible possessions could now be lost to the sands of time, even for the most ardent fans.www.cinemablend.com