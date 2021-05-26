Evil: 5 Things To Remember Before Season 2

In a newly-released clip from the final season of Supernatural, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) gather at the Men of Letters bunker for one of the final times, clink a pair of beers together and offer a toast to those who are gone. The clip is an extension of a scene from season 15, episode 19, in which the pair toast Castiel, who had just sacrificed himself after professing his love to Dean, and Jack, whom they believed had been destroyed by then (he got better), as well as the brothers' mother. In the episode, "Inherit the Earth," the Winchesters had upset God (Rob Benedict), and He retaliated by wiping out all life on Earth except the pair of them, and a stray dog they find.