Brazilla Carroll Reece had served Tennessee’s First Congressional District in Congress for ten years before losing the 1930 general election to Independent candidate Oscar Byrd Lovette. It was the first time in 52 years any candidate aside from a Republican had won a seat in Congress from the First Congressional District. Carroll Reece’s defeat was all the more astonishing considering O. B. Lovette’s campaign was organized and run in the last two weeks of the general election. Reece had lost reelection largely on one issue: government operation of Muscle Shoals (the forerunner of the Tennessee Valley Authority). President Herbert Hoover had vetoed the Muscle Shoals Bill and Congressman Reece caught hell from many of his constituents and he also received a pummeling due to the failure of the Cove Creek Dam to be built.