Ryan Sutter finally has a clearer answer for the "almost-paralyzing fatigue" and severe health problems that he has dealt with for the last year. The former Bachelorette winner, 46, has Lyme disease that was triggered by high levels of mold in his body, he shared on his wife Trista Sutter's podcast, Better Etc., on Tuesday. Ryan explained that after going through a litany of testing and blood work over the last year, doctors determined that his body is susceptible to taking in mold toxins, which he is frequently exposed to as a firefighter.