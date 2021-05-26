newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

'SLSO On the Go' unveils dates for free outdoor concerts

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is bringing live music out into neighborhoods and outdoor spaces with a series of free public concerts as part of "SLSO On the Go." The concerts, from May 28 to June 26, include a Memorial Day weekend performance at Soldiers Memorial, a...

www.ksdk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Music Concerts#Live Events#Free Events#Symphony Shabbat#Soldiersstlouis#Unison Program#African American#Bayer Fund#Ascension And#Millstone Campus Dr#The Silk Foundation#Jca Foundation#Umb Bank#Jewish Community Center#Times Tbd#Slso Musicians#Multiple Slso Ensembles#Free Public Concerts#Outdoor Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15. Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The name “Live From the Ride” is a play...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dashboard Confessional bringing 'Unplugged Tour' to the Pageant

Dashboard Confessional’s “Unplugged Tour” at the Pageant with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 7:30 p.m. Into It. Over It. and Armon Jay are also on the bill. Tickets are $35-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The Pageant’s box office is not currently open.
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Opera Theatre STL Presents Outdoor Festival Season

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis will host a live, in-person 2021 festival season, including a ground-breaking free ticket initiative, comprehensive cast lists and thorough health protocol to provide the safest experience for artists, patrons and staff. The 2021 festival season runs from May 22 through June 20 and features four...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Rockwell Beer Co. Is Opening a Second Location in Francis Park

Already a beloved community gathering place, Francis Park is about to get even more popular — and delicious. The south city park, located in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood, will be the site of the forthcoming Rockwell Beer Garden, a food counter, concession stand and outdoor dining and gathering space launched by the craft brewery, Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue, 314-256-1657).
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

'She Is Her, I Am She' art exhibit explores Black womanhood, beauty and fashion

ST. LOUIS — Parkway North grad’s art collection featured in bottom level of Saks Fifth Avenue art gallery. Upon exiting the lower level escalators at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Plaza Frontenac Mall, you’ll immediately become fascinated by the works in Shevaré Perry’s “She Is Her, I Am She,” art exhibition. The collection includes mixed media collages, digital portraits and poetry that explore Black womanhood, beauty, and fashion.
Saint Louis, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Gym Centre Gets New Director

Pushed back a year because of the pandemic, the St. Louis Gym Centre’s longtime executive director is retiring and a new one is stepping into the role. Janine Block is now the executive director. Founded in 1973 by the mother of gymnastic prodigy, the St. Louis Gymnastics Centre has grown...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

With fashion shows and collection drops on pause, designer Brandin Vaughn considers his next era

For Brandin Vaughn, a self-taught seamster who describes himself as a “very structured, tailored designer,” the pandemic forced him to rethink his approach. Since opening shop in 2018, Vaughn and his boutique at 2604 Cherokee Street have become a hallmark of St. Louis’ fashion community, known for women’s evening and ready-to-wear apparel. The taut clothes are created with flair, and Vaughn is known to add a bell sleeve or hood for drama. But this year, he created his first line of sweat suits, custom tie-dyed to keep them fashion-forward. And for his next collection, after finally getting out to Los Angeles this spring, Vaughn designed looks for travel and leisure using stretchy and transitional fabrics, textiles that he says he would not have previously considered if not for the extra time at home.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Lambert's two new works of art explore airports as in-between places

Two new commissioned works of art will soon greet travelers in the terminals of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, providing beauty, history, and meditations on moving through space. In March, the airport unveiled Dream Beyond the Clouds, a work comprising three 4-by-6-foot glass panels in a 14-foot-long stainless steel base....
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Saint Louis, MOKMBC.com

Budweiser celebrates American pride with new cans that raises money for Folds of Honor

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser announced Monday that it’s “celebrating American pride all summer long” with the release of a new patriotic-themed line of cans. What makes the celebration even more patriotic is that $1 from every case sold from May 31 through July 4 will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.