Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne opened up their lives in their '00s reality show. But one member of the family decided to sit The Osbournes out. Eldest sister Aimee Osbourne did not participate in the MTV series, and now we're getting some insight into her current relationship with her family. In a new interview, Kelly said she doesn't talk to Aimee and shared the simple reason other estranged siblings may find relatable.