No labels needed

By Amanda Weitman
The Christian Science Monitor
 5 days ago

During my master’s program in philanthropy, I had the opportunity to speak with a group of incarcerated men who were organizing a walk-a-thon on the prison yard to raise money for a nonprofit organization. Surprisingly to me, those who are incarcerated frequently participate in charitable endeavors. We discussed the meaning of philanthropy and different ways it can be expressed. I asked them, “You know what you are, right?” Dead silence. “You are philanthropists.” They had been philanthropists before I met them – they just didn’t know it. And they were so happy to be redefined in the moment.

