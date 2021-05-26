newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

By Jason Dill
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter. Brady’s latest hilarious social media post saw him using various memes depicting the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau rivalry. Brady, who congratulated 50-year-old Phil Mickelson for becoming the oldest golfer in history to win a major championship...

www.sanluisobispo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Green
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Capital One#Dechambeau Rodgers#Usa Today#Dechambeau Memes#Quarterback#Love#Pic#Trash Talking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Meme
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fox Teases Tom Brady Unscripted Series

An hour into its upfront presentation, Fox threw a hail mary. The network teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Brady but didn’t give any more details.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
chatsports.com

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Brooks Koepka and Other Big Names Who Missed the Cut at the Byron Nelson

Brooks Koepka shot rounds of 71 and 70 to finish 3-under par 141 and miss the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson by three strokes. Koepka will now enter next week’s PGA Championship off two consecutive missed-cuts – not exactly comforting to those considering placing a wager on the big-game hunter.
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to Kiawah Island for a second time, with Collin Morikawa looking to defend his first major and Rory McIlroy seeking to recapture the magic that led to an eight-shot win here in 2012. Storylines abound, as Jordan Spieth will be attempting to complete the career Grand...