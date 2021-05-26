newsbreak-logo
Community briefs — Book sale, town hall, Kiwanis auction

By Methow Valley News
Methow Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of the Twisp Library will host a used book sale from 8:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 29) at the Methow Valley Community Center gym. Books will be sorted by subject. Please wear a mask; no scanning devices allowed. For information, call 997-4681. 12th District town hall. The 12th...

methowvalleynews.com
