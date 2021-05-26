newsbreak-logo
Panola County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola County, De Soto Parish and Shelby County. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Logansport. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.0 feet. * Flood stage is 28 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 28.1 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River at Logansport is expected to rise to 31.2 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Expect considerable minor flooding on both sides of the river from Jouquin, Texas to below Logansport, Louisiana. All boat ramps and public parks experience high water on both sides of the river.

Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DE SOTO...RED RIVER WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER AND SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY...EAST CENTRAL SAN AUGUSTINE AND SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Stonewall to 6 miles northwest of Converse to 8 miles southeast of Patroon to 6 miles southeast of Macune. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Mansfield, Milam, Many, Coushatta, Zwolle, Ringgold, Hemphill, Converse, Rosevine, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Florien, Martin, Huxley, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Noble, Fisher and Edgefield.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tatum, or 16 miles southeast of Longview, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Tatum, Easton, Scottsville, Chalk Hill, Darco, Stewart and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR HARRISON...PANOLA...SOUTHEASTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Karnack to 10 miles south of Marshall to near Beckville to Minden to Sacul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Carthage, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Minden, Easton, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Scottsville, Gary City, Nesbitt, Darco and Fairplay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Rusk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rusk; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR HARRISON...PANOLA...SOUTHEASTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Karnack to 10 miles south of Marshall to near Beckville to Minden to Sacul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Carthage, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Minden, Easton, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Scottsville, Gary City, Nesbitt, Darco and Fairplay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southeastern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lufkin, Diboll, Milam, Hudson, Many, Huntington, San Augustine, Zwolle, Hemphill, Pineland, Rosevine, Macune, Bland Lake, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Florien, Fisher, Broaddus and Bronson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Panola County, TXLongview News-Journal

Reception honors retiring Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake

CARTHAGE — Thanks for a job well done was the message as Panola County officials gathered recently to celebrate retiring Sheriff Kevin Lake. Lake’s last day is Friday, after 29 years in Panola County law enforcement. “It’s been an adventure for sure. It’s been a rewarding career, with working with...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Panola, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Panola; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...WEST CENTRAL PANOLA...NORTHERN RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT At 513 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Turnertown, or 10 miles west of Henderson, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Henderson, Overton, Tatum, New London, Arp, Joinerville, Turnertown, Easton, Chapman, Monroe, Fairplay, Stewart, Chalk Hill, Church Hill, Oak Hill and Concord.
Panola County, TXKLTV

Henderson man dies in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From DPS: Yesterday at 1:16 PM, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US 79 N, approximately three miles east of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Volvo truck towing a semi-trailer was...
Panola County, TXpanolawatchman.com

Outdoors: Eastern turkey season arrives in a few counties

For the past 10 years or so, the Eastern Turkey has steadily declined in numbers. The numbers have dwindled so much that many counties no longer have an Eastern Turkey season. What was once a success story has now become a question mark. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department stocked...