Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola County, De Soto Parish and Shelby County. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Logansport. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.0 feet. * Flood stage is 28 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 28.1 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River at Logansport is expected to rise to 31.2 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Expect considerable minor flooding on both sides of the river from Jouquin, Texas to below Logansport, Louisiana. All boat ramps and public parks experience high water on both sides of the river.