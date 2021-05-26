newsbreak-logo
Campbell County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL COUNTY At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rustburg, moving east at 25 mph. While the storm was weakening, and large hail is now less likely, damaging winds are still possible as the storm collapses. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rustburg Mike Spring Mills and Gladys. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Campbell County, VA
Gladys, VA
Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Campbell; Charlotte; Halifax A LINE OF SHOWERS AND AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CHARLOTTE...SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND HALIFAX COUNTIES At 342 PM EDT, radar indicated showers and isolated thunderstorms located along a line extending from Brookneal to near Halifax to near Turbeville. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include South Boston Halifax Brookneal Charlotte Court House Phenix Virgilina and Turbeville.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR APPOMATTOX...NORTHERN CHARLOTTE...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rustburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appomattox Red House Concord Rustburg Pamplin City Madisonville and Appomattox National Historic Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Bedford, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...NORTH CENTRAL CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND WESTERN AMHERST COUNTIES...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Glasgow Big Island Forest Coleman Falls and Madison Heights. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Charlotte; Franklin; Halifax; Henry; Patrick; Pittsylvania WINDY AND DRY TODAY .West to northwest winds will gust over 30 mph today while humidity levels drop into the 20s. This may make for difficult wildfire control. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Impacts...Any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control with these conditions.