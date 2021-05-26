newsbreak-logo
Metro’s Wave Country to open Saturday

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced Wave Country, the city’s wave pool, will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. Wave Country will be open seven days a week through Aug. 6. Operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from...

#Labor Day#Swimming Pools#The Waves#Open Water Swimming#City Parks#Memorial Day#Wave Country#Wsmv#Super Umbrella#Pop Up Tents#Monday Thursday#Independence Day#Chairs#Operating Hours#Water Dropping Features#Tn#Prices#Proper Swimming Attire
