We need to put science at the center of the UFO question

Scientists poke and prod at the fringes of habitability in pursuit of life’s limits. To that end, they have tunneled kilometers below Earth’s surface, drilling outward from the bottom of mine shafts and sinking boreholes deep into ocean sediments. To their surprise, “life was everywhere that we looked,” says Tori Hoehler, a chemist and astrobiologist at NASA’s Ames Research Center. And it was present in staggering quantities: By various estimates, the inhabited subsurface realm has twice the volume of the oceans and holds on the order of 10^30 cells, making it one of the biggest habitats on the planet, as well as one of the oldest and most diverse.