Letter: Letter contained inaccurate information on city's RNG project
I'd like to offer some clarifications in response to Meghan Anderson's May 22 letter. Our Congressional delegation invited communities to suggest needed infrastructure projects for funding. Two projects proposed by the city of Ellensburg include: 1) equipment to clean and make useable waste methane produced during sewage treatment ($1,050,000); 2) replacing aging aeration equipment ($14,500,000). Ms. Anderson presents the projects together, but they are independent. Both are needed improvements and will save Ellensburg ratepayers money if funded by the federal government.