Letter: Letter contained inaccurate information on city's RNG project

I would like to thank all the public employees for perseverance through the past year. I appreciate all you do even more as a citizen, from the police patrols I am seeing all over town. Public works and parks I don’t get a chance to call in before you have fixed the issues, call me impressed. To all the folks at admin and library that have been so helpful during the COVID with my questions. You all deserve a positive and safe work environment free of harassment and intimidation, I sincerely hope this council has the courage to make changes not just for you but for all its citizens so you can focus on your jobs.