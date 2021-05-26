newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellensburg, WA

Letter: Letter contained inaccurate information on city's RNG project

By Nancy Lillquist
dailyrecordnews.com
 3 days ago

I’d like to offer some clarifications in response to Meghan Anderson’s May 22 letter. Our Congressional delegation invited communities to suggest needed infrastructure projects for funding. Two projects proposed by the city of Ellensburg include: 1) equipment to clean and make useable waste methane produced during sewage treatment ($1,050,000); 2) replacing aging aeration equipment ($14,500,000). Ms. Anderson presents the projects together, but they are independent. Both are needed improvements and will save Ellensburg ratepayers money if funded by the federal government.

www.dailyrecordnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Ellensburg, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rng#Methane Gas#Infrastructure#Renewable Natural Gas#State Information#Government Information#Complex Information#Sewage Treatment Plants#Congressional#Wwtp#Co2#Federal#Rng Project#Accurate Information#Useable Waste Methane#Fracked Fossil Gas#Carbon Reduction#Injection#Fossil Natural Gas#Carbon Dioxide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Support Yung for city council

I encourage everyone to vote for Glen Yung in the Vancouver City Council race. Glen is the only candidate who’s spent the last two years making time to read every city council document, research every issue, and meet with all affected parties. He’s balanced, thorough, and a city subject-matter expert, and that’s why I encourage everyone to vote for Glen Yung to be Vancouver’s next city councilor.
Ashland City, TNtheashlandchronicle.com

A Citizen’s Letter to the Council: Get on with the Search for the City Manager

City Manager recruitment is suspended… Now, will the City do the real work?. I just finished reviewing the Special Ashland City Council meeting (5/13/21) discussion of the City Manager Recruitment. Of Note: Councilors Hyatt and Jensen (who requested the meeting) strongly emphasized the significance of rejection by two firms to work with the City on the CM recruitment. Councilors Hyatt and Jensen both focused on the “risk” to Ashland’s reputation and the potential difficulty in hiring another reputable recruitment firm, thus creating a barrier to obtaining a list of high quality CM applicants. Their presentation was carefully coordinated to convince.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Lacking information about demolition

I live on the corner of South Fifth and Ronald, across from the proposed Fourth Street condominium construction site known as “The Reed.”. To make way for this project, the covey of low-income, hundred-year-old railroad cottages currently occupying this site have been vacated, boarded up, fenced off and readied, apparently, to be razed. In the interim, the contractors have provided zero information about the demolition process itself, the schedule for it or how it might impact surrounding residents like myself. No neighborhood briefings, no FAQ hotlines or posted notices. Whatever plans exist to mitigate heavy equipment traffic, noise and especially toxic residues are left a mystery.
Politicsthechronicleonline.com

Letter: Thank you, city employees

I would like to thank all the public employees for perseverance through the past year. I appreciate all you do even more as a citizen, from the police patrols I am seeing all over town. Public works and parks I don’t get a chance to call in before you have fixed the issues, call me impressed. To all the folks at admin and library that have been so helpful during the COVID with my questions. You all deserve a positive and safe work environment free of harassment and intimidation, I sincerely hope this council has the courage to make changes not just for you but for all its citizens so you can focus on your jobs.
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Letter: Let the city know your stance on UDO

Are you wondering what is the proposed Unified Development Ordinance? It is a major change to the city of Holland zoning ordinance that will allow our established neighborhoods to change quite drastically. Many neighborhoods will be subject to additional densification. If the proposed changes are passed by the city council, there will be over 4,000 homes and properties in the city impacted. I am opposed to many of the changes in the UDO, including changing One Family Residential (R-1) to Low Density Residential.
Vergennes, VTAddison Independent

Letter to the editor: CO2 an issue with city burn?

I have one question about the plan by the Vergennes City Fire Department to conduct a planned burn of the building at 40 North Street (“City Firefighters Plan Training Burn,” Addison Independent, May 6, 2021). Has anyone considered how much carbon dioxide, a damaging greenhouse gas, will be released into...
PoliticsConcord Monitor

Letter: City mask ordinance could be extended

The city council is rumored to be planning a discussion and review of the current mask mandate during its finance committee meeting on May 27. However, the topic was not addressed in the May city council meeting, and it is not on the currently posted agenda for the finance meeting.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Comment Letter Summary of Winston Letter to City

I represent Save Livermore Downtown. Our attorney at Latham and Watkins sent the city letters explaining why the City Council cannot approve the Project in its current form. The Project’s design continues to be inconsistent with the Speciﬁc Plan. Denial of the Project would not violate the Housing Accountability Act. And the Project is not exempt from CEQA.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Letter: 'Free' money would bolster city budget

It’s that time of the year — budget time. Due to the pandemic and the resulting stimulus funds from the federal government, for the first time under current management, money will not be a problem when preparing our next budget. A recent East Oregonian editorial characterized this windfall as “free”...
Soquel, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Ratepayers on the hook for Soquel Creek project

The Sentinel’s article about the PureWater Soquel Project Pipeline (May 18) was deceptive in claiming the costs are covered by a $50 million state grant and low-cost loan. In truth, it is ratepayers who are painfully shouldering the exorbitant costs of this project with Board-approved annual 9% rate increases for five years, and another big rate increase in the wings when those end.
Amarillo Globe-Times

Letter: City treating everyone the same?

There was a recent editorial opinion in the Amarillo Globe-News indicating the election was a vote for consistency in our city’s leadership. In general I agreed with the article, however, around the first week of May I was driving through the neighborhood just west of Soncy, between Buccola and Perry streets near Hillside Elementary School. I noticed trucks spreading sand and gravel on top of a thin layer of oil. Upon returning home I crossed Soncy and entered the Colonies neighborhood and saw trucks with the same business name paving the streets with asphalt that appeared to be of much better quality than what I saw in the previous neighborhood. As I headed north on Wesley Street the asphalt continued until I crossed 45th into my neighborhood Sleepy Hollow. As I neared my street I noticed similar trucks preparing to put the oil, sand and gravel on the streets.
Washington Statebioenergy-news.com

WSSC Water, Washington Gas to develop RNG project

WSSC Water commissioners have approved an 18-year contract with Washington Gas (WGL) for a renewable natural gas (RNG) project. The contract is for the construction and installation of approximately 900 feet of natural gas pipeline and related infrastructure to supply natural gas to, and convey RNG from, WSSC Water’s Piscataway Bioenergy facility in Accokeek, Maryland, in Prince George’s County.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Federal letter restricts changes to Interstate 5 Bridge project documents

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program office has received written federal guidance that restricts the project’s ability to substantially alter two guiding documents that were drafted for its predecessor, the Columbia River Crossing. The purpose and need and vision and values statements are early development documents that outline the key problems...
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Letter: Dreamers Lodge and Project Turnkey

I am opposed to siting next to the "Main Street Revitalization Project" a home for people "transitioning" back to society from prison, inpatient drug and alcohol treatment or for people who lost homes due to the pandemic. If the Project Turnkey grant under the CARES Act is truly being pursued...
PoliticsThe Post and Courier

Letter: City's downtown is lovely

Thank you, City of Aiken, for your innovative and nature friendly park blocks. On a little stroll today, I was pleasantly surprised to see the brick walkways and rain garden at Chesterfield and Park Avenue. I look forward to the completion of the all of them. Thank you for being a “Tree City USA” and partnering with Audubon to plant bird friendly plants in the middle of the city.
Altamonte Springs, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: One city's limits on reclaimed water use

May 12, The Daily Sun published an article about North Port studying “toilet to tap water” - using reclaimed sewer water for drinking water. A study has been proposed to investigate the viability of this process. In support of the study, a reference was made to the city of Altamonte Springs, Florida (near Orlando) using reclaimed water since 1980. I lived in that area from 1985 through 1998 and did indeed use reclaimed water.
Aiken, SCThe Post and Courier

Letter: City should reconsider mask mandate

In my opinion, the City Council opposition – Diggs et. al. – got it right. While they lost the mask ordinance continuation by a vote of 4 to 3, they were on the prudent side of keeping us safe. Consider this: You go to your doctor for an infection, say a flu-like problem, and he determines the problem may be bacterial and prescribes an antibiotic. After you have taken the prescription for about half the prescribed time, you begin to feel pretty good. So – what do you do? Do you stop taking the antibiotic?
Stillwater, OKStillwater News-Press

LETTER: A representative city government

Michelle Charles’ front page article published in the May 25 News Press should be read by all residents. It explains about the council asking for input on city projects and that “Stillwater faces funding challenges as a municipality because Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that does not allow cities and towns to use property taxes, also known as ad valorem tax, for general funding. Oklahoma is the only state where city governments are forced to rely primarily on sales tax to fund city government operations.” It is no wonder considering the ambition of these projects and the millions of dollars in costs.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

Letter: City of Lakewood needs district representation

As reported in The Suburban times, candidate filing week is open from May 17 through 4:30 p.m. on Friday May 21. Four council positions are up for election/re-election. I personally do not have any real issues with the actual persons currently holding office. What I do have an issue with is the formation and representation of the Council.