Sen. Brown talks about going big for American Jobs Plan
President Joe Biden will be coming to Cleveland Thursday to talk about the economy and his American Jobs Plan. The $1.7 trillion plan includes money for infrastructure, affordable housing, and getting good-paying jobs for middle-class workers, among other areas. Republicans have been in negotiations with the White House to trim down the spending bill. But Senator Sherrod Brown says it is time to go big for Ohioans and the American people.