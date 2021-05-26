newsbreak-logo
Sen. Brown talks about going big for American Jobs Plan

By Todd Cummins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will be coming to Cleveland Thursday to talk about the economy and his American Jobs Plan. The $1.7 trillion plan includes money for infrastructure, affordable housing, and getting good-paying jobs for middle-class workers, among other areas. Republicans have been in negotiations with the White House to trim down the spending bill. But Senator Sherrod Brown says it is time to go big for Ohioans and the American people.

Ohio StateCleveland Scene

‘Anti-Corruption Act’ Would Target Dark Money Spending in Ohio

Should nonprofit organizations that spend money on Ohio elections be forced to publicly disclose who funds them?. Some lawmakers say yes and are trying once again to change the state’s campaign finance law in an effort to make political spending more transparent. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Bride...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StatePosted by
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...
Ohio Statecoolcleveland.com

Ohio GOP Congressman Who Voted to Impeach Trump Speaks at City Club

Congressman Anthony Gonzalez represents Ohio’s 16th district, which includes part of Cuyahoga County’s southwest corner. At 36, he’s one of the younger U.S. congresspersons, now in his second term. And that term started with him finding himself at the center of the bizarre storm inside the Republican party of which...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s next mayor likely needs to win over only a small slice of the city’s nearly 400,000 residents in 2021 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Who’s the right choice to become the next mayor of Cleveland, a city of nearly 400,000 residents?. A relatively small group of people may decide. History tells us it will take convincing less than a fifth of the city’s residents to win enough votes. That’s because 50,000 votes likely will be more than enough to win the general election, and far fewer will be needed to advance out of what is shaping up as crowded September primary.
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C Foundation Holds 2021 Presidential Scholarship Luncheon

The Right Honourable Theresa May headlined May 13 virtual event. The Right Honourable Theresa May, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, reflected on the challenges and rewards of leadership, as she helped the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) Foundation raise scholarship funds for students during its Presidential Scholarship Luncheon. The...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.