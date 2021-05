Philo, the Skinny Bundle with 60+ cable channels, is going up in price – but you have a chance to lock in the $20 price, by trying it out before then. The last day to lock in a Philo subscription at $20 a month is June 7th, before the company increases their rate to $25 on June 8th. For those already subscribed at the lower price, they will get to keep that price as long as they remain subscribed.