Kittitas County, WA

Kittitas County honors Public Health Champion recipients

By For the DAILY RECORD
dailyrecordnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolf Williams will be awarded the 2020 annual Kittitas County Public Health Champion Award by the Kittitas County Board of Health Advisory Committee, according to a news release from Kittitas County. The 2021 annual Public Health Champion will be awarded to the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. These awards are in recognition...

www.dailyrecordnews.com
