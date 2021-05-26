Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: John Lynch on the Hall of Fame door knock to drafting Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers general manager and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee John Lynch returns for the second half of his conversation with Michael Robinson and Bucky Brooks. First up, Lynch talks about the advice he got from John Elway on how to behave on camera as a GM (2:00). Who first put the idea of Canton in Lynch's head (4:05), and what was it like to have David Baker knock on his door? (6:20) Bucky asks about the Niners' aggressive philosophy towards player acquisition… including that draft week call to inquire about Aaron Rodgers' availability (7:40). MRob wonders how Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have handled the offseason as the team actively look for the guy who could possibly replace him at QB (10:15). As a former pro scout, Bucky digs in on Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's evaluation of the third overall pick, Trey Lance (13:40). Lynch says all that secrecy around the draft is important both outside and inside the organization… plus it's just fun (15:50). So when will Lance play? Lynch's answer: when he's ready (19:20). MRob asks about the other Trey the Niners drafted, running back Trey Sermon (20:05) which leads Bucky to ask about the importance of player versatility on the Niners offensive side of the ball (21:55).