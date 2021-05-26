newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: John Lynch on the Hall of Fame door knock to drafting Trey Lance

By NFL Reporters
NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers general manager and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee John Lynch returns for the second half of his conversation with Michael Robinson and Bucky Brooks. First up, Lynch talks about the advice he got from John Elway on how to behave on camera as a GM (2:00). Who first put the idea of Canton in Lynch's head (4:05), and what was it like to have David Baker knock on his door? (6:20) Bucky asks about the Niners' aggressive philosophy towards player acquisition… including that draft week call to inquire about Aaron Rodgers' availability (7:40). MRob wonders how Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have handled the offseason as the team actively look for the guy who could possibly replace him at QB (10:15). As a former pro scout, Bucky digs in on Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's evaluation of the third overall pick, Trey Lance (13:40). Lynch says all that secrecy around the draft is important both outside and inside the organization… plus it's just fun (15:50). So when will Lance play? Lynch's answer: when he's ready (19:20). MRob asks about the other Trey the Niners drafted, running back Trey Sermon (20:05) which leads Bucky to ask about the importance of player versatility on the Niners offensive side of the ball (21:55).

www.nfl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Bucky Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Team Player#The Hall Of Fame#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Gm#Niners#49ers#Player Versatility#Canton#Conversation#Player Acquisition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers sign five draft picks, undrafted players ahead of minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers were busy with a lot of rookie signings on Thursday. 49ers officially announce signings of five undrafted free agents. By Site Staff. 1 hr ago. In addition to signing...
NFL49erswebzone.com

‘It’s kind of coming full circle’: Jimmy Garoppolo discusses 49ers drafting Trey Lance

874 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo spoke publicly for the first time since the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft his eventual replacement, Trey Lance. In fact, it was the first time he's spoken publicly since January. The quarterback appeared on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show, sharing that he will do what is expected of him, mentoring his new teammate.
NFLNBC Sports

How and when 49ers-Dolphins-Eagles trades came together

On March 26, the 49ers made what arguably was the biggest trade in franchise history, acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for San Francisco's No. 12 overall selection, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round pick.
NFLESPN

49ers with Trey Lance but without Jimmy Garoppolo 'hard to picture'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance as their future franchise quarterback with the No. 3 pick of 2021 NFL draft, coach Kyle Shanahan had received some variation of the same question for more than five months. Will Jimmy Garoppolo continue as the...
NFLDaily Democrat

Kyle Shanahan clarifies 49ers’ pursuit of Packers star Aaron Rodgers

Kyle Shanahan made the actual call. Not just on drafting 49ers quarterback Trey Lance to the 49ers, but on possibly trading for Aaron Rodgers, instead. Shanahan clarified Monday exactly how the 49ers investigated whether Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP and a Northern California native, was available before the draft. “The...
NFLtucsonpost.com

Morning NFL.com Gives 49ers 2021 Win Total Projections

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 13. New and Notable Cynthia Frelund's 2021 NFC Win Total Projections. Now that the 2021 NFL schedule has been officially announced (click here for the full 49ers lineup), analysts have begun to project potential outcomes for season records, playoff contenders and even Super Bowl matchups. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund looked at all 272 regular-season games 50,000 times, yielding the projected win totals for the teams in the NFC. Here's what she had to say about the 49ers:
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

“Jimmy’s our guy, and so is Trey”: 49ers’ Mike McGlinchey on the Garoppolo-Lance dynamic

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Mike McGlinchey has an abundance of confidence in John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan's ability to do what is right for the San Francisco 49ers, even if that involved some tough decisions. All of the offensive tackle's teammates feel the same way. The general manager and head coach duo had a tough decision this offseason. They like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and know they can win with him. However, he has missed 23 games over the past three seasons, prompting the 49ers to make a move for the future.
NFLatlantanews.net

9 Observations from the 49ers 2021 NFL Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the dates and times for their highly-anticipated 2021 regular season slate of games as well as their preseason opponents. This season debuts the league's expansion of regular season contests. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLMercury News

Garoppolo breaks his offseason silence, welcomes Lance into 49ers’ QB room

Jimmy Garoppolo channeled his NFL upbringing with Tom Brady for what’s about to unfold in the 49ers’ quarterback room with Trey Lance’s arrival. “What I can do to help him, I’ll be more than happy,” Garoppolo said Tuesday morning on ESPN Radio. Garoppolo, in his first public comments, sounded intent...
NFLknbr.com

49ers Mailbag: When will Trey Lance be ready? And other post-draft questions

Well, the 49ers got their quarterback. Is he the guy of the present or the future? Maybe both? What better time to try and figure out exactly where this franchise is and where it’s going than a couple weeks after the draft has concluded. There’s almost enough space for a wide-viewed perspective. With that in mind, I took a look at answering some of your pressing questions about the draft and offseason.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers’ John Lynch clarifies what John Beck’s role was in process with Trey Lance

563 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. One of the storylines heading into the draft was that the San Francisco 49ers suggested quarterback Trey Lance work with private coach John Beck at the team's request. ESPN's Dan Graziano was the first to report the news and stated that the 49ers provided Beck with a list of drills and things they wanted to see from Lance during his second pro day workout.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals’ GM Steve Keim compared rookie LB Victor Dimukeje to LB Markus Golden when speaking about the young pass rusher. Arizona had a heavy interest in Dimukeje during the draft process and had several conversations with him about where he would fit in defensively. “He reminds us a little bit...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo appreciated John Lynch’s honesty through 49ers’ draft process

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't see his current situation as awkward. Yes, the San Francisco 49ers drafted his successor, Trey Lance, with the No. 3 overall pick. Yes, Garoppolo will be expected to mentor the young quarterback. Yes, Garoppolo very much wants to hold onto the starting job as long as possible.
NFL49erswebzone.com

San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance has ‘high expectations’ for himself in the NFL

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Sports Seriously: Before going third overall to the San Francisco 49ers, Mackenzie Salmon connected with Trey Lance to get a sense of his upbringing, motivations and the expectations he has for himself in the NFL. We also ask if thinks he's ready to start his rookie year.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Bucky Brooks explores Pat Freiermuth's long-term potential with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to a local connection by selecting Penn State standout Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Freiermuth joins a dynamic offense that features a wealth of playmakers. According to NFL Network draft insider Bucky Brooks, the selection was important in re-establishing the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jed York gains confidence watching Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. CEO Jed York has seen plenty of dysfunction during his time with the 49ers, so the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch pairing is a breath of fresh air. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Jed York says Jimmy Garoppolo is an investment in Trey Lance’s, 49ers’ futures

382 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo will earn a base salary of $24.1 million in 2021. The plan is to have Trey Lance, whom the San Francisco 49ers drafted No. 3 overall last week, eventually take over for him. Keeping Garoppolo, a savvy veteran who is already well-versed in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, might seem like a no-brainer from a personnel perspective. After all, the 49ers are built to win now. Are the hopes of a championship season something you want to throw on the shoulders of a rookie quarterback?
NFLSteelers Depot

Bucky Brooks Says New Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Should Be ‘Jason Witten-Like Playmaker’

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers get the best all-around tight end in the 2021 NFL Draft class and one that’s destined to play in the league for at least a decade? Time will certainly give us the answer to those questions and more when it comes to tight end Pat Freiermuth out of Penn Stated but it goes without saying that Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network really believes the Steelers got themselves a prize in their second-round selection.