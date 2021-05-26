newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Recent reporting overlooks thousands of Israeli Jews and Arabs protesting for peace

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hear from my Israeli relatives that there is much more going on in Israel then what we read about daily, giving us false impressions. For instance, this past Sunday, May 23, thousands of Jews and Arabs marched in Tel Aviv for peace and coexistence. They supported the recent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and called on the government to take immediate action to reach peace with the Palestinians.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Jews#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Protest Riot#Gaza#Hamas#Kill Arabs#Violence#Country#Tel Aviv#Calling#Immediate Action#Reporting#Rockets#Bridges#Intersections#False Impressions#Peace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Protests
Related
Middle Eastwhtc.com

Egypt’s foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday. Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: The battle for Jerusalem has humiliated Israel and its Arab Zionist supporters

Nuclear-armed Israel, and its army equipped with the latest weaponry, has been defeated. It’s much-vaunted and hugely expensive “Iron Dome” missile defence system failed in the face of rockets fired by the Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip. The result was that the rockets could reach all parts of 1948-occupied Palestine, as well as Israel’s gas platforms in the Mediterranean Sea, and the country was at times almost under curfew.
Foreign Policysouthfront.org

Israel Rejects U.S. Decision To Re-Open Consulate In East Jerusalem

On May 27th, Israeli authorities rejected the US plan to reopen its consulate in East Jerusalem, local media reported. Israel’s Ambassador in Washington, Gilad Erdan, said that the government firmly opposes the move to reopen the consulate catering for the Palestinians within what he described as Israel’s “sovereign territory”. According...
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Hamas made bigger achievements than we imagine, ex-Israel general says

Hamas made bigger achievements during the latest aggression on Gaza than can be imagined, Haaretz reported a former senior general in the Israeli Air Force saying yesterday. Reserve Brigadier General Assaf Agmon said that there was no need to look far to recognise Hamas’ achievements. “The Palestinian issue, mainly that...
Middle Eastthenevadaindependent.com

Critiques of Israeli-Palestinian conflict lack context

Ashkelon residents run for shelter during a bomb alert, August 25, 2014. (This photo is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license, courtesy of Baz Ratner, Reuters) Ms. Menendez is right in her opinion piece published in The Nevada Independent on May 26th, the conflict in the Middle East...
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

Israel's goal: A rebuilt Gaza, without a rearmed Hamas

This week – after a truce between Israel and Hamas quietened the skies – columns of trucks have been rumbling into the Gaza Strip, stacked high with boxes of international aid for beleaguered residents. They mark the first step in a new effort by Israel and the international community to...
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Netanyahu, Blinken Paper Over Differences During Jerusalem Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After their meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made what were supposed to be “soft” public statements. The politely worded remarks deliberately slid past serious policy differences, but those differences cannot and should not be hidden. Moreover, they should form the basis of conversation between the two allies in the future.
Middle EastWTOP

Israel plans to indict powerful ultra-Orthodox politician

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general plans to indict a powerful ultra-Orthodox politician on charges of obstruction of justice in connection with the long-delayed extradition of a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia. Yaakov Litzman, a former health minister, is accused of pressuring ministry employees to...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Middle Eastncadvertiser.com

Gaza war spoils Israel's Arab outreach

As Israel takes stock of the fourth Gaza war, its new allies among the Gulf Arab states are counting the costs of their friendship - and the others are making fresh calculations about signing up to the Abraham Accords. The renewed focus on the plight of Palestinians in the occupied territories and of Arabs within Israel is putting the rulers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in an awkward position and giving pause to their counterparts in places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.
Middle EastHastings Tribune

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
U.S. Politicsnews-graphic.com

After the ceasefire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
Middle EastPosted by
The Conversation UK

Jerusalem: eyewitness account from a divided city

Not long after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force on Friday May 21, members of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) entered the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, reportedly using teargas and stun grenades to disperse Muslims praying there. Over the weekend, IDF personnel escorted Jewish visitors to...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Why the newfound Palestinian unity baffles Israel

After turning the West Bank and Gaza into open-air prisons for several decades, separating Palestinians from their brethren living in the Green Line Israel, dividing families and friends, Tel Aviv was almost certain that it was close to erasing the Palestinian resistance against its occupation. But in the face of...
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Palestinians denounce Hamas and Fatah

In Gaza, the Palestinians are despairing. They suffer from poverty, 50 percent unemployment, a broken healthcare system, and shortages of medicine, food, gas, and electricity, along with casualties and destruction they have sustained during devastating wars. They want an end to the conflict with Israel, and although this sentiment is not freely expressed, Hamas’ leadership is fully aware that blaming Israel for the public’s plight resonates only up to a point. They must meet their public’s demands if they want to prevent widespread unrest.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Thousands of Israeli Jews Purchasing Guns following Guardians of the Walls Pogroms

According to Israel’s Homeland Security Ministry, in the last two weeks, since the riots in the mixed cities, more than 2,700 civilians have applied for a firearms license. In Israel, there are currently about 145,000 civilians with a personal weapons license, in addition to the security forces. Homeland Security Minister Amir Ohana recently extended a regulation that allows security guards to carry their weapons outside work hours. Ohana advocates making weapon possession easier, and last week tweeted: that “law-abiding citizens carrying weapons are a force-multiplier for the authorities, for immediate neutralization of threats and danger.” The police appear to support Ohana’s position.