Recent reporting overlooks thousands of Israeli Jews and Arabs protesting for peace
I hear from my Israeli relatives that there is much more going on in Israel then what we read about daily, giving us false impressions. For instance, this past Sunday, May 23, thousands of Jews and Arabs marched in Tel Aviv for peace and coexistence. They supported the recent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and called on the government to take immediate action to reach peace with the Palestinians.www.cleveland.com