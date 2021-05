The Black Horse Development along Bender Road is flooding again. Go figure. It’s a wetlands. If a city or county planner can’t figure that out, ask a duck, maybe one I’ve seen wandering around lost, looking for the home that’s disappeared. How many city and county planners does it take to destroy much needed habitat? We can do better. We have got to get over our anthropocentrism. Black Horse is a project that’s already creating troubles on Hanna Road. Where do you think that diverted water will go?