Press Release: Norton Questions Witness at Federal Real Estate Hearing
WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) questioned witnesses at a recent Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management hearing on federal real estate post-COVID-19. Federal real estate is vital to the District of Columbia’s economy and commercial real estate owners. At the hearing, Norton asked two rounds of questions focusing on environmental sustainability and worker protection and engagement in the transition to green, “smart” buildings.thedcline.org