Press Release: Norton Questions Witness at Federal Real Estate Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she will introduce the District of Columbia Federal Officials Residency Requirement Equality Act, which would require federal district court judges, federal circuit court judges, the U.S. Attorney, the two U.S. Marshals, and the federal court clerk who serve in D.C. to reside in D.C., just as such officials are required to do in other jurisdictions. The bill is part of Norton’s “Free and Equal D.C.” series of bills, which would require equal treatment for D.C. as Norton strives for statehood, the District’s ultimate goal.