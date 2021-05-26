UPSTACK Acquires Technology Consulting Firm M2 Enterprise Group

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), which has retained a minority investment in the company. The standalone ServiceNow business will continue to be known as Highmetric, while the non-ServiceNow divisions have been rebranded as MajorKey Technologies and will continue to be backed by The Acacia Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.