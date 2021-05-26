Portman says Jan. 6th Commission would be doing the same investigation as his committee
The U.S Senate is looking to vote this week to set up a January 6th Commission. The Democratic led U.S. House approved creating the commission to determine how the breach of security happened during the attack on the Capitol earlier this year. Senator Rob Portman says what the House is looking to do with the proposed commission has mostly been done by the bipartisan hearing that the senate committees held earlier this year. Portman is the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee and says their report will be released in two weeks and setting up a commission to review the events of that day could go on for a while.www.hometownstations.com