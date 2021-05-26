Portman says Jan. 6th Commission would be doing the same investigation as his committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOKH) - Sen. James Lankford has issued a statement after opposing a bill pushed by the U.S. House to establish a January 6th Commission. “Senator Schumer forced a political messaging vote on the flawed House commission this week because he knows that the Senate is currently finalizing a comprehensive bipartisan investigation involving six committees focused on Capitol security and lessons to learn from that terrible day. Senate Committees have already gathered information and heard testimony from the Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, the Department of Justice, FBI, ATF, the Department of Defense, the Architect of the Capitol, US Capitol Police, the National Guard, the DC Mayor and Metropolitan Police, and both former Sergeants at Arms. Unlike the House, which is on a mission to seek tabloid-style testimony, the Senate Committees are focused on improving the safety and security of the US Capitol by addressing the serious needs and support for the US Capitol Police. While the House fought over how to form a bipartisan Commission, the Senate actually completed its bipartisan work without fanfare or drama.”