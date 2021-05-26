Letter: State needs federal help to set up health care
The Washington State Legislature has taken the first step toward providing universal health care for the people of this state by setting up the Universal Health Care Commission charged with both finding ways to improve our health care system now and establishing the preliminary infrastructure to create a universal health system. To set up such a system, however, will require federal help, because a significant amount of money in our current health system comes from the national government.