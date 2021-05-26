newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

DeWine optimistic that Strong Ohio will get passed this year

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a series of mass shootings in Ohio this week, Governor Mike DeWine is hopeful that parts of his Strong Ohio bill will become law this year. Strong Ohio failed to get support from state lawmakers before the general assembly ended their last session in December, and it will have to be reintroduced in the current session to be considered. The proposed bill was going to increase penalties for illegally owning firearms for repeat violent offenders, removing guns from people who were deemed at risk of hurting people, and enhancing state and federal background checks.

