The Duke of Sussex has revealed how an argument with wife Meghan led him to seek professional help with his mental health struggles because he feared losing her altogether. Prince Harry spoke frankly in his new Apple TV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, saying: "I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan.