Over the weekend, the K.C. Chiefs conducted their annual rookie minicamp, a welcome sign of player activity after last year’s completely cancelled in-person offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the process each year, the Chiefs not only have their official draft picks and rookie free agent signings on hand, but they also invite several other players to try out for the team this year as well—fringe players just hoping to turn the heads of coaches if given a chance.