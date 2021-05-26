newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

eDriving Accelerates International Expansion to Support Organizations Around the World in their Safety and Sustainability Objectives

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

CAPE MAY, N.J. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. From small beginnings in 1996 with just seven employees in Huddersfield, United Kingdom, today eDriving operates from a U.S. Headquarters in New Jersey, with over 120 employees based in nine offices around the world. This year, the company is celebrating 25 years of helping organizations to successfully manage the risks associated with driving for work purposes.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Around The World#Global Growth#Business Growth#Business Management#Data Management#Business Services#Digital#Cape May#Prweb#European#Customer Success Network#Mentor#Analytics Privacy#Professional Coaching#Edriving University#Psg#Founder Ceo#Edriving Edriving#Today Edriving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Portugal
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Public Healthmorningbrew.com

Covid Updates From Around the World

As many of you took the first steps into a new, maskless era in the US this weekend, other parts of the world made big Covid-related moves. Europe: Starting today, people in England will be able to see what the inside of a pub looks like for the first time in months thanks to an easing of restrictions. And countries including Greece and Portugal are gradually opening their borders for the all-important summer tourist season. But at least in England, officials are worried about the growing prevalence of the highly transmissible B16172 variant first found in India.
BusinessAdWeek

Droga5 Embarks on International Expansion With Tokyo Office

Droga5 is going global. The Accenture-owned creative agency is opening a new Tokyo office, with plans to expand to Brazil and China over the course of the next year. Erik Oster is Adweek's senior writer covering Agencies. David Griner. David Griner is Adweek's international editor and host of the Adweek...
Chinatheiet.org

Engineering places around the world

In celebration of IET@150 this month, we take a look at what the world has to offer when it comes to marvels of engineering. Great engineering laboratories are usually in easy-to-get-to places, that is unless you’re very keen that no one knows exactly what it is you’re engineering. It was...
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Accelerating Sustainability in Russia: A Retailer's Perspective

In this episode, you will hear from Jyrki Talvitie, Senior Advisor on Sustainability at Magnit, who shares unique insights on the sustainability landscape in Russia, as well as updates on the retailer’s strategic work on key sustainability topics such as food waste, and healthy living. Tune in to hear more!
Businessglobalpropertyguide.com

New World's accelerator Impact Kommons drives UNSDG-focused sustainability and social impact technology adoption across the group with second cohort demo day

Adrian Cheng: Investment in technology and startups across the globe has been reshaping our business and operations. Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "The successful integration of innovation is crucial to New World Development's business units and partners. These innovations have contributed great value to the group, and they are especially important to our expansion in the Greater Bay Area. I look forward to the start of the new cohort for more innovative and groundbreaking solutions which can bring synergy to companies across the Group."
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

Save the date for the International Blueberry Organization Summit 2021

The Peruvian Blueberry Growers' Association (ProArandanos) has committed, together with the International Blueberry Organization (IBO), to organizing the next IBO Summit 2021, which will take place online between August 23 and 25, 2021, with Peru as the host country. The IBO Summit is the most important event on the calendar...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

AFPM supports sustainability, carbon emission reductions – CEO

NEW YORK (ICIS)--The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is reiterating its support for a wide range of sustainability initiatives important to its members, including major efforts to reduce carbon emissions, its CEO said. “Our industry and members have long made it clear that we support policies designed to reduce...
Economyaithority.com

Dialpad Adds Progressive Channel Leaders to Accelerate Australian Expansion

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced the addition of three new leaders to its Australia go-to-market (GTM) team; Roger Rivera, Niall Madden and Cheyne Egelton. The new team leads will support Dialpad’s national channel program and assist with partner enablement and growth. Dialpad’s Australian team growth comes on the heels of the company’s reimagined GTM strategy in the region.
Businesschemengonline.com

Aveva and Henkel apply digital technologies to accelerate supply-chain sustainability

AVEVA plc (Cambridge, U.K.) and Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany; www.henkel.com)have implemented digital solutions to help accelerate sustainability within Henkel’s supply chain. By integrating AVEVA System Platform, AVEVA Historian and AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System, Henkel is monitoring and minimizing energy consumption saving €8 million YOY in 2020 and working towards its target of becoming three times more energy efficient by 2030.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Philip Morris International Reports Progress Toward Accelerating the End of Smoking

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today published its Integrated Report, a comprehensive overview of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and its progress toward its purpose of delivering a smoke-free future. This includes its 2025 ambitions to have switched more than 40 million adult smokers to its smoke-free products, with half from non-OECD countries, and for smoke-free products to account for more than 50 percent of PMI’s total net revenues. Further accelerating PMI’s transformation, this year the company introduced two new 2025 ambitions, linked to its Business Transformation Metrics: for its smoke-free products to be available in 100 markets and for at least USD 1 billion in annual net revenues to come from "beyond nicotine” products. The Integrated Report also outlines case studies of early indications of PMI’s smoke-free products’ impacts in markets where such products have a meaningful presence.
Worldfinancemagnates.com

Global Trading Provider INFINOX Opens Dubai Hub as Asian Expansion Accelerates

INFINOX to recruit 20-strong team in Dubai after doubling its Asian client base in a year. Trading by INFINOX’s Asian clients grew by 114% during the pandemic, with volumes traded through its institutional arm IX Prime surging 261%. Dubai-based Head of Global Marketing Rajan Naik appointed to lead further brand...
Santa Clara, CAdevops.com

AttackIQ Introduces New Partner Academy to Help Channel Partners Around the World Accelerate Adoption of Threat-Informed Defense Practice

In the wake of recent ransomware attacks, AttackIQ helps customers and partners embrace proactive defense strategies to reduce their chances of breaches and attacks. Santa Clara, CA, May 20, 2021 – AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced the launch of AttackIQ Partner Academy, a central hub for the company’s resellers, distributors, systems integrators and consultants to learn about the latest advancements in the practice of a threat-informed defense. From cybersecurity experts and technical content to demos and thought leadership, channel sales engineers and representatives will have access to everything they need to help customers improve their cybersecurity posture and build stronger, more collaborative teams.
Grocery & SupermaketBit Rebels

Paysafecard Online Payment Around The World

Paysafecard is one of the world’s leading prepaid payment options when it comes to purchasing goods and services online. There are over half a million online retailers who currently accept this method and it is incredibly popular in countries such as Cyprus, United Kingdom, and Canada. It is currently available...
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

Shaping Skills for Jobs to support sustainable businesses and careers

The Government’s Skills for Jobs initiative is one of several positive initiatives for businesses and individuals as the country recovers from the impact of Covid and builds for the future. With over 400 separate qualifications available for UK adults and, taken in partnership with the apprenticeship levy and T Levels,...
Technologyinformation-age.com

Accelerating insurance IT systems to stay competitive in an autonomous world

Jess Hurley, P&C marketing lead at EIS, discusses how insurance IT systems can be accelerated to stay competitive in an autonomous world. Across the globe, car manufacturers and technology companies are speeding towards a driverless future, with spending estimated to rise to $39 billion by 2026 to support autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles (AV) have already begun trials in Oxford, and vehicles with automated lane-keeping systems (ALKS), technology which controls the positive and speed of a car, have been legally defined as self-driving in the UK. Global developers of AVs and AV tech include Google, Uber and Tesla. So, it won’t be long before people around the world take their hands off the wheel.
Small Businessilo.org

International Labour Organization and J.P. Morgan launch new initiative to support women entrepreneurs

Bangkok (ILO news) – Women entrepreneurs in Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand looking to recover from the pandemic and build long-term business resilience can receive support through a new initiative launched today by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and J.P. Morgan. The 18-month project, titled ‘Rebuilding Better: Fostering Business Resilience Post-COVID-19’,...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Local Coffee Expansions

Nobetree Coffee, a sustainable beverage brand based in Brooklyn, opened its premium quality products to the rest of the United States. The brand sources its fine coffee from farms in Brazil and builds a sustainable supply chain from there to create an exceptional product that is environmentally conscious. Nobletree Coffee...