My View: Accenting the positive of an arthroscopic ordeal

I named my right knee “Grazie,” which is Italian for “thank you.”. Trust me, it’s not a fitting name for a knee that has caused me nothing but pain and disability. I fractured my patella last fall, one block from my house. Walking home, I tripped on cement and landed on both knees. I went to an orthopedic urgent care, got X-rays, and was fitted for an immobilizer – a knee brace that doesn’t move. Two weeks later I saw an orthopedic surgeon. Pretty standard care, or so I thought.