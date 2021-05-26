newsbreak-logo
Yoga

End Your Day With This Optical Illusion

By Heather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time I look at this photo — from before a May 1976 Aerosmith concert at Madison Square Garden — my eyes want to see a person with four legs, or perhaps tentacles, like the guy who played Squidward in the Spongebob musical. The whole pose creates the trippiest effect and I completely lose all sense of what his proportions are. He’s just an exuberantly banged feline pretzel, and if you told me his scarves/tails here were actually a built-in kickstand, I’d buy it. I wish he’d made a yoga DVD before going out on stage.

