Oil Lamp Theater is extending their audition submissions for its summer outdoor production of Shipwrecked! An Entertainment—The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) by Donald Margulies. This production will be directed by Corey Bradberry. The production will be presented in an outdoor space in Glenview, IL with performances in the evenings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. The run will be from July 29 to August 29. Rehearsals will begin around June 14 and will typically be held on weekday evenings and weekend days, depending on cast availability.