Amazon to hire hundreds in central Pa.; company is handing out $100 to new hires who are vaccinated

Amazon plans to hire more than 600 people in the Harrisburg area. The hirings are part 75,000 people it plans to hire in the United states and Canada. Amazon said the average starting pay is more than $17 per hour. And the company will also pay a sign-on bonus in the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg areas of up to $1,000 and the Elizabethtown area of up $500 for warehouse positions, according to its website. Amazon will also pay $100 to new hires who are already vaccinated.