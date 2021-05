Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher on old crop and 23 to 25 cents higher on new crop at midday; soybeans are 26 to 32 cents higher; and wheat 18 to 21 cents higher. Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher at midday, with new crop 24 to 26 cents higher on strong spread trade and buying accelerating at midday after good export sales and up-front demand. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound. The weather looks cooler and wetter for most in the Corn Belt in the short term with planting just about wrapped up. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged as the crop advances.