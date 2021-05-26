Sabres prospect Oskari Laaksonen named to AHL North Division all-star team
Buffalo Sabres prospect Oskari Laaksonen was selected Wednesday to represent the Rochester Americans on the American Hockey League's North Division all-star team. Laaksonen, 21, totaled two goals with 15 assists for 17 points in 28 games during his first season with the Amerks. A third-round draft choice in 2017, Laaksonen was one of few drafted prospects competing for the Sabres' AHL affiliate during this shortened season.buffalonews.com