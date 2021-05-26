Sabres prospect Oskari Laaksonen named to AHL North Division all-star team

Despite having interim status, Don Granato took a broad approach as Buffalo Sabres coach, opting for building and development over simply trying to win some games. “I hate being a desperate team,” Granato said on an end-of-season Zoom call Wednesday. “Everybody can look and say, ‘My God, you’re in a desperate situation.’ Well, that’s fine if that’s your perception. But we’re not going to be a desperate team. We’re going to get better every day, and the better we can progress the more those wins are going to come or signs of those wins are coming.