The Suicide Squad Movie Variant Covers Revealed by DC

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just a few months away from The Suicide Squad, and fans are gearing up for a truly one-of-a-kind take on the DC Comics universe. The film's roster of characters stretches across decades of comics canon — and as DC revealed on Wednesday, they'll now be going back to the world of comics. As part of the publisher's solicitations for August 2021, it was revealed that there will be thirteen variant covers themed around The Suicide Squad, each of which will adorn a different series within DC's current line. This is the second time this year that the publisher has brought the subjects of its movies onto variant covers, with a crop of covers for Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier this year as well.

