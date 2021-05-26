MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northeastern Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little Texas, or 18 miles west of Senatobia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Senatobia, Coldwater, Como, Tunica, Crenshaw, Sledge, Phillipp, Strayhorn, Pleasant Grove, Dubbs, North Tunica, Arkabutla, Little Texas, Askew, Gerlach Mill, Buxton, Savage, Austin, Prichard and Sarah. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH