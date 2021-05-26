June's PlayStation Plus games include spies, squadrons, and Virtua Fighter
Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus lineup for June, the month of E3 2021, and it's a good mix of both old and new. On the PlayStation 5 side, Plus subscribers can pick up Operation: Tango, a new upcoming co-op infiltration game. One player acts as the spy on the ground, infiltrating a locale in-person, while the other player is their hacker-in-the-chair, navigating firewalls and helping them solve puzzles.www.destructoid.com