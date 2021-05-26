June's PlayStation Plus games include spies, squadrons, and Virtua Fighter

It has been a hot decade and a half, but Virtua Fighter is coming back, in a fairly limited capacity, but back nonetheless. The latest game in the series was Virtua Fighter 5, which came out in 2006 in arcades before the PS3 and Xbox 360 in the following couple of years. Today, we are still waiting on a Virtua Fighter 6, but in the meantime, PS4 players will be getting Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. Not PS5; PS4, but let’s deal with it and move on. Known as Virtua Fighter eSports in Japan, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is an enhanced remaster of the game and will be released just next week.