Lakewood to Receive $119,795 of $20.7 Million Clean Communities Grants; DEP Urges Use Of Reusable Shopping Bags In Advance Of New Single-Use Plastics Law
During a news conference at Great Falls National Park, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette today announced the award of $20.7 million in grants to help municipalities and counties implement programs to clean up and reduce litter in communities across New Jersey. The Acting Commissioner, demonstrating...www.thelakewoodscoop.com