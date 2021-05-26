Lakewood to Receive $119,795 of $20.7 Million Clean Communities Grants; DEP Urges Use Of Reusable Shopping Bags In Advance Of New Single-Use Plastics Law

LAKEWOOD – The Monmouth Medical Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 16. The free clinic will run from 2:30 to 6 p.m. in the Emergency Department at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, 600 River Avenue, Lakewood. It is open to all individuals aged 16 or older who live, work or study in New Jersey. Vaccines are available to all residents, regardless of immigration or insurance status. Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus is offering vaccinations to those who wish to receive it.