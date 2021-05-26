newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood to Receive $119,795 of $20.7 Million Clean Communities Grants; DEP Urges Use Of Reusable Shopping Bags In Advance Of New Single-Use Plastics Law

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a news conference at Great Falls National Park, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette today announced the award of $20.7 million in grants to help municipalities and counties implement programs to clean up and reduce litter in communities across New Jersey. The Acting Commissioner, demonstrating...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Society
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Union, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nellie Pou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics Pollution#Plastic Bags#Plastic Pollution#Trash Bags#Environmental Pollution#Clean Communities Grants#Toms River#Edison#Brick#Parsippany Troy Hills#Burlington#Cape May#Hudson#Ocean#Clean Communities Council#Murphy Administration#Middlesex#East Orange#Essex#Sussex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Chief Hurt During Blaze Goes Home

BRICK – It was bad enough that a forest fire was intentionally set, but the fact that a firefighter had suffered a cardiac arrest during it is unforgivable. Fortunately, the firefighter is on the mend, recovering at home. East Dover Fire Company District Chief Brian Sauers (also a firefighter with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service) was recently released from Shore Rehabilitation Institute, a part of Ocean Medical Center.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Vaccine Clinic Scheduled In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – The Monmouth Medical Center will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 16. The free clinic will run from 2:30 to 6 p.m. in the Emergency Department at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, 600 River Avenue, Lakewood. It is open to all individuals aged 16 or older who live, work or study in New Jersey. Vaccines are available to all residents, regardless of immigration or insurance status. Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus is offering vaccinations to those who wish to receive it.