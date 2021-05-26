County CAO is the Agenda for Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on May 27th

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mono County qualified to move to the least restrictive Yellow Tier. Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports a new COVID death, the 54th in the county since the pandemic began. There are no further details about the individual. Calaveras also reports four new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,129. Active cases decreased five to ten and recoveries increased eight to 2,065 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 994 men, 1,117 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased one to 452 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 41,389 vaccinations given.