Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Andreas, CA

County CAO is the Agenda for Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on May 27th

By admin
Pine Tree
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA….County CAO is the Agenda for Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on May 27th. The complete agenda and meeting details are below…. 1. Public Employment – pursuant to Govt. Code § 54657(b)(1): Title: County Administrative Officer. County CAO is the Agenda for Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on...

thepinetree.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Andreas, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
San Andreas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Supervisors#Special Session#Closed Session#Govt#Public Employment#Admin#Pledge Of Allegiance#Roll Call#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Calaveras County, CAledger.news

Guest Commentary: Checklist available to navigate the 2019 General Plan

The Calaveras Planning Coalition would like prospective development project applicants to know that a checklist is now available to help applicants fulfill the goals and satisfy the policies in the County’s 2019 General Plan. The checklist is available on the CAP/CPC website at calaverascap.com. We hope that project proponents will use this checklist and join us all in building better communities for life in the 21st century.
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Pending legislation threatens choices of Calaveras County schools

Calaveras county has a strong history of offering educational options to students and families. With the onset of COVID-19, schools had to adjust quickly to new models for learning. The goal of educational leaders in Calaveras is to ensure various educational opportunities that fit students and their families’ individual needs.
Calaveras County, CARecord

Guest view: Keep educational choices alive in Calaveras County

Calaveras County has a strong history of offering educational options to students and families. With the onset of COVID-19, schools had to adjust quickly to new models for learning. The goal of educational leaders in Calaveras is to ensure various educational opportunities that fit students and their families’ individual needs.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Calaveras Reports A COVID Death, Tuolumne Has 1 New Case

Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne remain in the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a safer economy. Mono County qualified to move to the least restrictive Yellow Tier. Calaveras County – The Calaveras public health reports a new COVID death, the 54th in the county since the pandemic began. There are no further details about the individual. Calaveras also reports four new cases since yesterday with the county’s total COVID cases at 2,129. Active cases decreased five to ten and recoveries increased eight to 2,065 total. One Calaveras resident is hospitalized. In total there have been 994 men, 1,117 women, and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased one to 452 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 41,389 vaccinations given.
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Tuolumne County announces two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Two COVID-19 deaths announced on Monday brought Tuolumne County’s overall pandemic death toll to 66. The county Public Health Department said the people who died were a woman in her 90s who was an unreported case from January and a woman in her 60s who was a previously reported case in April.
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 10:45am: A fire near the Highway 12 and 26 intersection is now contained, according to CAL Fire. The revised size estimate is 1/2 acre. Original story posted at 10:35am: Calaveras County, CA — Officials are responding to a vegetation fire reported to be near the intersection of Highway 12 and 26 in Calaveras County.
Calaveras County, CAPine Tree

A Bookmobile is Rolling into Calaveras County! Board of Supervisors Even Proclaimed a Bookmobile Day in Calaveras County!

San Andreas, CA…In honor of the first-ever bookmobile coming to Calaveras County later this summer, he Calaveras County Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed April 17 as National Bookmobile Day in the county. (for full proclamation, see below). The bookmobile will serve as a resource to county residents, especially to those who live in areas without a library branch. The state-of-the-art Mercedes Sprinter van is wheel chair accessible, equipped with HVAC and has wifi access as well as a public computer.
Calaveras County, CAPine Tree

Heading Into Its 75th Year, the Calaveras County Water District Adopts a 2021 – 2026+ Strategic Plan

San Andreas, CA…After several months of development and a broad outreach campaign that included three Board workshops, the Calaveras County Water District Board of Directors adopted a new strategic plan last week. The 2021-2026+ Strategic Plan embraces the District’s rich 75-year history while also providing a roadmap for the District’s work over the next five years and beyond. Despite the challenges facing modern water agencies, the District’s directors and staff expressed unity and optimism as the plan was adopted.