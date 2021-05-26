Berry Bushes Credited with Assist in Foot Chase that Lead to Arrest for Weapons Violation

West Point, CA…On May 18, 2021, at about 1:50 PM deputies were patrolling Main Street, West Point, when they observed a male holding what appeared to be a handgun near the intersection of Bouvard St and Main St. Deputies attempted to contact the subject however, he fled on foot. Deputies pursued the suspect on foot. While during the foot pursuit, the Deputy recognized the suspect as Carlos Nunez (age 39 from West Point). Nunez was able to evade capture.