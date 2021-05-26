newsbreak-logo
TONIGHT: Join The New Seminary's Zoom Open House & Learn About Their High Quality Special Ed Degree!

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

The New Seminary invites you to a Virtual Open House. Learn about a Master's Degree in Childhood & Special Education, leading to two NY state certifications from one degree!. As an exclusive collaborative program of PACE University, TEAM Education Services & The New Seminary, this degree offers those committed to being the best teacher possible exceptional training and preparation leading to excellent positions including leadership roles (i.e. head teacher).

www.thelakewoodscoop.com
