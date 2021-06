It is one of the largest volcanic systems on earth and the best hikes in Yellowstone National Park take you deep into its wonders. Yellowstone sits on top of a super volcano that’s had 3 massive eruptions. Each eruption left a memory in the form of calderas that we can see today creating one of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States. Yellowstone is America’s first national park and has been attracting outdoor lovers view the world’s largest collection of geysers including Old Faithful since 1872.