Market perspective is vital while analyzing the trend of an asset. Consider this – Observing Bitcoin‘s 1-hour chart at the moment could completely demoralize potential investors. However, the 1-day or 12-hour chart would not seem drastically bad as the asset is still accruing capital gains for 2021. Therefore, it is essential that we analyze Bitcoin and its recent sell-off from a fundamental point of view, and figure out if we are heading towards a long-term bearish period or if it is just a bump in the road.