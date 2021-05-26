Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks are closing higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results. The S&P 500′s gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.

www.audacy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Economic Recovery#Economic Stimulus#Interest Rates#Growth Stocks#Stock Investors#U S Investors#Global Stock Markets#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Ap#Nasdaq#Invesco#The Commerce Department#Treasury#Mgm#Sporting Goods#Healthcare Company Stocks#Solid Gains#S P 500
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Futures, Stocks Decline With Jobs Data in View: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. futures slipped together with European shares on Monday as merchants await contemporary catalysts, with the important thing American jobs information later this week set to supply additional clues on the outlook for the most important economic system. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged down amid...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Global Stocks Slip as Inflation Remains in Focus

Global stock markets slipped Monday as investors wrapped up a month of trading dominated by concerns over inflation and the pace of the international economic recovery. Trading was light with holidays in the U.S. and the U.K. S&P 500 stock futures were down slightly Monday. In Europe, Germany's DAX index...
Stocksinvesting.com

Technically Speaking: Are “Sell Signals” Useless In “Mania” Markets?

A recent Bloomberg article made the case that since 2009 “sell signals” are useless during “mania” markets. To wit:. “If you bailed because of Bollinger® Bands, ran away from relative strength or took direction from the directional market indicator in 2021, you paid for it. It’s testament to the straight-up...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow futures hover near record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Meme stocks extend gains; AMC Entertainment up over 16%. * Data analytics firm Cloudera soars as firm to go private. * Futures up: Dow 0.8%, S&P 0.5%, Nasdaq...
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Global stocks mixed after Wall Street ends May with gain

Global stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street ended May with a gain and Japan’s factory output grew less than expected. The market in London opened higher while Frankfurt‘s retreated. Tokyo‘s declined while those in Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Wall Street futures were higher. U.S. markets were closed...
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stocks make slight gains, dollar loses ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled to make gains on Monday but in the end all the major indices managed to finish in positive territory. "The question is, therefore, whether by September the Federal Reserve will be in a position to announce a tapering of its bond purchases starting next year, and the odds are quite decent though it might be delayed to December," Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Societe Generale told Reuters Thomson Monday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares track Wall Street higher, bullion shines

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian stocks edged higher on Monday, as markets caught the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after investors tempered fears of inflationary pressure, while strong commodity prices lifted local miners and gold shares. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,188.6 points by 0028...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Next Week: Financial astrology for the successful investor & trade

1. Opinion: As the S&P 500 approaches its all-time high, brace for a violent move. WSNW MAY 7 ALERT! [Past]Time to Prepare for a Stock Market Correction. MARKERS: 5/7/2021 MOC DJI 34714 SPX 4226 NAS 13715. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Given there is more bearish Astro later in the month, we play markets...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Completes a Mixed May: What Next for June?

Finally, the month of May was not as bad for equity investors as it had seemed due to a spike in volatility on market participants' anticipation of the impending inflation. The common adage of Wall Street — sell in May and go away — failed this year. Major indexes like...
Stockstheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: What drives the stock market?

The age-old question for investors is ‘what are the forces that drive stock markets higher or lower?’. There are no perfect answers, which is why theories abound as numerous as the promises of snake oil salesmen. In this brief article, I will share some of the research carried out by Renaissance Investment Group indicating the important role of the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve Bank, in determining the direction of the stock market over the recent past.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News

Market Indexes: The indexes had positive results last week, with the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 small caps leading. The Dow led for the month of May, with the NASDAQ losing -1.5%. Volatility: The VIX fell 16.8% last week, ending the week at $16.76. High Dividend Stocks: These high dividend stocks...
Stocksinvesting.com

Has the Stock Market Begun to Turn Around?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has now posted gains in three straight days, even while metrics continue to show an increase in inflation. It seems as though as we are swimming in those calm waters I spoke of on Monday, but I must caution that the last few days have shown lighter trading volume than usual. So, is this the new normal, or will we return to the volatility that was so prevalent the previous two weeks? Read on below to find out….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Stocks To Rise On Data, Company Profits; USD, Bitcoin At Crossroads

Despite inflation fears, data and soaring company profit margins should propel stocks higher. Ongoing optimism that the economic rebound remains on track pushed most stocks higher on Friday, for at least the third day and for some indices for the fourth straight month, as May trading came to a close. The positive sentiment should linger into the upcoming, holiday-shortened trading week.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When The Markets Open: Express, Clorox

Last week was stellar for stocks. Wall Street rose on Friday, with the major averages all ending within sight of their recent records amid ongoing optimism over the U.S. economic recovery. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and 1.2% respectively for the week,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
Stocksomahanews.net

Wall Street edges higher after positive Core PCE data

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar advanced on Friday after data showed U.S. Core PCE surged to 3.1%, against a forecast 2.9%. The Dow Jones industrials gained 64.81 points or 0.19 percent to 34,529.45. The Standard and Poor's 500 rose 3.23 points or 0.08 percent, to...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Midday Report: Wall Street Higher Midday, Ignores Inflation Gauge Spike

US stocks rose in midday trading on Friday amid a steady government bond market as investors shrugged off a spike in a key inflation gauge for now, and setting up two key indexes for their fourth consecutive monthly rises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 143.67 points, or 0.4%, to...