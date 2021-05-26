Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

The S&P 500 (SPY) has now posted gains in three straight days, even while metrics continue to show an increase in inflation. It seems as though as we are swimming in those calm waters I spoke of on Monday, but I must caution that the last few days have shown lighter trading volume than usual. So, is this the new normal, or will we return to the volatility that was so prevalent the previous two weeks? Read on below to find out….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).