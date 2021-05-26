Shaun T's Hair Changed During The Pandemic And It Led To A Change In The Way He Saw Himself And Fitness
"It was the first time I was just accepting myself." The pandemic has changed a lot about Shaun T, including his hair. The beloved fitness trainer, known for workouts like the notoriously tough Insanity and Hip-Hop Abs, has presented himself with a clean-shaven head for as long as he’s been a public figure. These days though, he’s grown his hair out into a delightful high-top afro, one that he’s gone back and forth in adding loc extensions to that he whips around when dancing. It’s something that he decided to do at the beginning of 2020, had to see through once the pandemic cut off access to barbershops and salons, and has chosen to keep. The look signifies a small aspect of the newfound freedom he found during COVID to express himself and truly live out loud.www.essence.com