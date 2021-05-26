Shaun T's Hair Changed During The Pandemic And It Led To A Change In The Way He Saw Himself And Fitness

Needless to say, the pandemic has been disrupting our lives in many ways. For an active person like me who thrives outdoors, the pandemic and its subsequent social distancing measures have turned my life upset down. Pre-COVID I used to jog, workout and engage in all kinds of sport activities at least three times per week. But since we have been under lockdown orders, my activity level has dropped to ZERO and I even start to have symptoms of sciatica from sitting too much. On top of that, I have a constant craving for food . . . and more food. In just one year, I have gained a whopping 9kg, the most I have ever gained in my entire life. My six-pack has now turned into a six-pack of fat. To stop my health (and my sanity!) from spiraling further down, I had to look for resources to bring some normality back into my life again. These three wellness apps are great tools to survive this pandemic.