Looking for easy meal ideas to make through the week? With it’s minimal prep, this unbreaded oven baked chicken wings recipe is just what you’re looking for. Baked to perfect, the chicken wings remain crispy and golden on the outside with tender and juicy meat on the inside. The recipe is prepared the same as our classic baked chicken drumsticks, except it requires less time to bake in the oven. Fully baked in 40 minutes, this is a great meal option for any day of the week.