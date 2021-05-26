newsbreak-logo
The Funded: Pair of Silicon Valley SPACs go outside for merger partners

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlank check companies from Menlo Park and Palo Alto are going far afield in deals to take companies from Maryland and Australia public. Here's more on that and other venture news from the region at midweek.

