The Funded: Pair of Silicon Valley SPACs go outside for merger partners

I had only recently moved back to my home state of Georgia this year when I met them: the Silicon Valley transplants. The three of them were an unlikely trio of former tech workers who had moved from Berkeley, California, to Atlanta after their startup was acquired. They brought with them a desire to build an intentional community here . . . where the tea is sweeter, the land is cheaper and the internet connections are about as good as anywhere. They weren’t alone in their thinking: New cities are emerging as tech hubs, a process hastened by the pandemic. Globally too, commerce capitals are shifting, with China losing some of its dominance and Africa rising. Join us on this trip through tech’s changing contours.