newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, WV

West Virginia transgender athlete law challenged in court

By JOHN RABY
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday challenging West Virginia’s new ban on transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County. The lawsuit names the state and Harrison County boards of education and their superintendents as defendants.

“I just want to run. I come from a family of runners,” the student, Becky Pepper-Jackson, said in a statement released by the ACLU. “I know how hurtful a law like this is to all kids like me who just want to play sports with their classmates, and I’m doing this for them. Trans kids deserve better.”

Bills over school sports participation bans also have been enacted this year in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Montana. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem implemented the move by executive order. Other states, including Kansas and North Dakota, passed bans only to have them vetoed by the governor.

A 2017 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school used state-level, population-based surveys to estimate that West Virginia had the highest percentage (1.04%) of residents ages 13 to 17 among all states who identified as transgender. That equated to about 1,150 teens.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, which oversees scholastic sports, said earlier this year that it had not received any complaints about transgender athletes on girls teams.

“Transgender youth in West Virginia who want to be on a team and challenge themselves should have the opportunity to do so, just like any other student,” ACLU attorney Joshua Block said in a statement.

State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The bill had narrowly passed the state Senate, which had added the college component, before being overwhelmingly approved in the House of Delegates.

Several Democrats said the bill was discriminatory, while some Republicans said the bill was about ensuring an equal playing field for biologically female athletes. Supporters have argued that transgender athletes would have physical advantages in female sports.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill despite warnings from some lawmakers that the NCAA could retaliate and decide not to hold college tournaments in the state. Justice had said that while it concerned him that the state could miss out on a sporting event, he believed the benefits of the law “way outweigh the bad part of it.”

In March, hundreds of college athletes signed a letter to the NCAA Board of Governors asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender athlete participation in sports.

The NCAA in 2016 moved championships out of North Carolina in response to a bill legislating transgender people's use of public restrooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Charleston, WV
Harrison County, WV
Society
State
Tennessee State
Harrison County, WV
Government
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
Harrison County, WV
Sports
State
Montana State
County
Harrison County, WV
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#College Athletes#Law School#State Court#State Law#Ap#The Williams Institute#The House Of Delegates#Democrats#Republicans#State Senate#Associated Press#Transgender Athletes#Trans Kids#Female Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
NCAA
Related
Mississippi StateKansas Public Radio

In Challenge To Roe, Supreme Court To Review Mississippi Abortion Law

With Roe v. Wade hanging by a thread, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights. It is the second time in weeks that the court's new conservative majority has signaled a willingness to reconsider long-established legal doctrine, this time on abortion, and just weeks ago, on guns.
LawBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana Board of Regents to challenge campus carry law in court

The Montana Board of Regents will issue a legal challenge to a new law that allows guns on university campuses, arguing it limits the Board’s constitutional authority to manage the university system. In a unanimous vote on Wednesday morning, the regents directed the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education...
Texas Statecbs19.tv

As Texas's 'Heartbeat Bill' is signed into law, opponents say it doesn’t protect women and will be challenged in court

SAN ANTONIO — Senate Bill 8, known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” takes effect Sept. 1 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law Wednesday. The bill – which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks and is considered one of the toughest pieces of legislation of its kind – does not make an exception for rape or incest victims. It only allows an exception for medical emergencies.
LawBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Regents must challenge concealed carry law in court

The Montana University System has a professional and ethical obligation to challenge HB 102 in court. This bill is ostensibly meant to make our communities safer; however, even a cursory glance at the bill shows that to be a deeply specious claim. Montana State University employed over 4,000 people in...
Politicswuwf.org

Some New State Laws Face Court Challenges And The Consumer Chaos Ignited By Gas Pipeline Shutdown

Several controversial new laws passed this year, after Florida's legislative session, have already been hit with lawsuits. Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure that made changes to the way Floridians can vote by mail. The law places restrictions on drop boxes for mail-in ballots, bans third party groups from aiding voters in returning their mail-in ballots, prevents non-poll workers from offering food and water to voters standing in line and requires voters to renew their mail-in ballot request annually.
Tennessee StateMirror

Tennessee pushes anti-transgender laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state’s political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that they discriminate...
Minoritiesseehafernews.com

GOP Committees to Hold Hearings on Transgender Athlete Bills

G-O-P legislation to limit participation in Wisconsin school sports by transgender women and girls have public hearings Wednesday. A pair of bills would require all K-through-12 schools, University of Wisconsin System schools, and state technical colleges to divide all teams by sex and officially bar any students born male from women’s teams.
Wisconsin StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes

MADISON, Wis. — Female athletes urged Wisconsin lawmakers on Wednesday to ban transgender people from participating in girls' and women's sports, while opponents of the Republican-backed measures said they were discriminatory and chasing a problem that doesn't exist. A broad array of more than 30 groups opposed the measures that...
Congress & Courtsnorthernbroadcasting.com

Supreme Court Rejects Challenges To Campus Bills

The Montana Supreme Court has dismissed two petitions seeking the court’s stay on a new law allowing concealed carry-on college campuses that goes into effect Tuesday saying they failed to establish an emergency that could not be first handled in District Court. On May 20th the Montana Board of Regents asked the court to put the brakes on House Bill 102’s June 1st effective date and declare the law an unconstitutional overreach by the Legislature into the board’s authority to determine on-campus policy.
MinoritiesWRAL

Civil rights groups sue West Virginia over new anti-trans sports bill

CNN — Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging West Virginia's new anti-trans sports law, arguing that the measure banning transgender girls and women from participating in school sports unconstitutionally "discriminates on the basis of sex and transgender status." The lawsuit challenges a measure that prohibits transgender girls...
Florida Statefloridanewstimes.com

Democrats promote bills, allowing college athletes to organize Democratic Mississippi Jamal Bowman Florida Georgia

College athletes will have the right to organize schools and conferences and bargain collectively under the bill introduced Thursday. Democratic Party In the house and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) And Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) Has announced the Organizing Rights Act for college athletes. “Big time college sports haven’t been’amateurs’...
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Louisiana lawmakers reject non-unanimous juries relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have blocked an effort to offer a path to release for about 1,500 prisoners convicted of felonies by juries that were not unanimous. The debate was spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to make its ban on such convictions retroactive. Only five lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee supported the proposal. Seven committee members voted against it Thursday. Criminal justice advocates pushed the measure after the Supreme Court ruled in mid-May that prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court banned the practice in 2020 didn’t need to be retried. That left about 1,500 felons convicted by a 10- or 11-member majority of a jury in prison.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Judge temporarily blocks new Montana campus carry law

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Friday put the brakes on a new law allowing concealed carrying of firearms on public college campuses in Montana. The temporary restraining order, issued by Judge Mike McMahon, applies to House Bill 102, which would have gone into effect on June 1. The Montana Board of Regents filed a challenge seeking to block the new law on Thursday.
LawOdessa American

SULLUM: Do anti-BDS laws restrict speech?

Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University’s 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not “engaged in” a “boycott of Israel” and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university. For Martin, a harsh critic of Israel who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, that pledge was untrue and unacceptable.
Mississippi StateWashington Post

Supreme Court's hearing of Mississippi abortion law is a gut check for pro-lifers

(RNS) — Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the most important challenge to a U.S. abortion law in nearly three decades. Under scrutiny is Mississippi’s statute protecting most prenatal children beyond 15 weeks of gestation. If Roe v. Wade is still the controlling precedent, Mississippi’s law will likely be found unconstitutional, as the majority opinion in Roe stated that all abortion limits prior to viability violate a woman’s right to privacy.